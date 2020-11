Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 15, 2020 at the age of 73. Predeceased by her husband Michael Worboys and her parents. She will be lovingly remembered by her son Michael Worboys and sadly missed by her 9 siblings, 2 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



