Rest in peace At Stirling Heights nursing home on Sunday March, 1st with his family by his side and with much sadness, the family of Patrick Henry announces the passing of their husband, father, and grandfather. Patrick was a World War II veteran and was very proud of his service to his country. Patrick was in his 94th year, Patrick is survived by his wife Alice of 64 years, his Son Michael (Joni) of Goderich, daughter Kimberly Bowdring (Ronnie) of Cambridge. He is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Pat was employed as a metallurgist at Babcock's until his retirement. Patrick was then employed with the city of Cambridge, for a couple of years. Pat had an infectious laugh, when he laughed, we did too. Pat made many friends on his journey through life. He leaves them and many relatives to mourn him. Thank you to Stirling Heights nursing home for the wonderful care they gave Pat and to the compassion they showed to us, his family. Thanks to Bev who was his friend and dining buddy. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be occurring on the 14th of March at the Royal Canadian Legion on Veterans Way Cambridge.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 6, 2020