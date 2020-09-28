Pat passed from this world on September 24, 2020. His compassionate and kind-hearted spirit touched many throughout his 77 years. Pat will be remembered and celebrated for his calm and quiet demeanor, diplomacy, humble soul and faith as well as the strong family values that he held so dear. Pat's greatest role and joy was as husband, father, grand-father, and father-in-law. He will be missed by his wife and deepest love of 55 years, Petra Elliott (nee Kollek), revered always by his adoring sons Mark, and Gregory Elliott. His light will continue to shine brightly in his grandsons, Shane and James and granddaughter Stevie Elliott. He will forever be cherished by his daughter-in-law, Leslie Elliott (nee Stevens). Dear brother to Shirley Lucchetti and Donald Elliott. He will be remembered by his cousin, Betty (Geoff) Higgs, and Ken (Chris) Dawson, sisters-in-law Sigrid (Fritz) Heinrich and Gudrun Seger. He was a well-loved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Pat was predeceased by his brother, James Elliott Jr., and his beloved parents James, and Minnie Elliott. Pat was born in Niagara Falls, ON. He lived in Burlington for 53 years. Four years ago, he moved to Cambridge to be closer to the grandchildren. He worked as an Instrument Technician at Stelco, in Hamilton, for 35½ years. Pat always knew how to fix anything that needed repair or replacing at home or the cottage. Together with is wife Petra, Pat spent time with family and friends, enjoying the outdoors, and attending their grandchildren's various events. Pat could surprise others with his wit and great sense of humor. A special thank you to all the caregivers at Cambridge Memorial Hospital in the Med B ward for their compassionate care. A Celebration of Life will take place at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Burlington once the COVID pandemic has diminished. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Lions Club Service Dogs Ontario, or St. James Anglican Church, Cambridge, ON. Please take the time to sign the online book of condolences at www.baygardens.ca