Passed away at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at age 67 years. Loving father of Martin Wood (Michele) and Christopher Wood (Dawn). Cherished grandfather of Monica, Jaymie, Jessica, Nikolas, Keegan, Ben and Ryker. Dear brother of Michael Wood and Susan Lawrence. Predeceased by his parents Clayton and Mae Wood, siblings Victoria, Charles, Sally, John and Maureen. A Memorial Service and Celebration of "Pat's" life will be held at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas Street, N., Cambridge on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to service time. As expressions of sympathy, online condolences or a donation to a would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 29, 2020