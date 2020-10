Passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Cambridge on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 29. Cherished son of Fran and Doug Mullen. Beloved brother of Alexa (Kevin) Andre (Nicola) Tamara (Donnie). Proud uncle to Brendan, Breanna, Brooke, Madison, Parker. Patryk will also be sadly missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stonehenge Therapeutic Community.