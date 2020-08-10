1/
Paul ARISS
Paul passed away peacefully, on August 8, 2020, in his 92nd year. He leaves his wife of 58 years Carol (nee Sinclair), his son Brian (Lori) and their family Megan, Jordan, and Lauren and his son Paul (Leanne) and their family Holly, Adam, Maya, Samuel, and great-grandson Ryder. He will also be remembered by his sister in-law Sharon MacDonald and family Joanne (Craig), Michael (Sue), Nick, and Matt, nephews Hugh and John Ariss and many Kinzie cousins including George, Dale and Gary Lonsbury. Paul was predeceased by his parents Hugh and Laura Ariss, brother Griffin, his in-laws George and Mildred Sinclair and brother in-law Stan MacDonald. Paul enjoyed 26 years of retirement from Cambridge Memorial Hospital and prior to that Canada Coach Lines. He enjoyed having much in common with his sons; including being a 'Hockey Dad', busses, trucks and the family's original 1936 Ford. Cremation has taken place and there will not, at Paul's request, be a funeral. A private family memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations to a charity of your choice, Innisfree House or Cedar Hill United Church would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Coutts Funeral Home (519) 621-1650.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Aug. 10, 2020.
