Paul D. Kelliher

(1950 - 2020) Passed away January 19, 2020 at Innisfree House. Paul will be missed by his sisters Anne Kelliher (Les Patterson) and Margaret Kelliher (Robin Budgell); his nephew and nieces Lisa, Sarah, Leon and Emily and his good friend Paul Gilbey. He was predeceased by his parents Bill and Pearl; his brother Bill and sister-in-law Jane. Cremation has taken place. As per his wishes, there will be no memorial service. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.267.7199.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 22, 2020
