Died peacefully in the comfort of his home with his family on November 26, 2020 in Cambridge, Ontario at the age of 62. Paul is survived by his wife, Cheryl Raymond (nee Sullivan), his children; Emily (Ryan), Sarah (Kyle) and Donald, Beloved grandfather; Conor & Emma. His Brother; Perry (Beverly) and nephews and niece; Adam, Russel and Amanda. He is predeceased in death by his mother, Dorothy J. Skinner (nee. Miller) and father, Emil Raymond (Luchkewich). Paul was born on November 8, 1958 in Hamilton, Ontario. Paul married Cheryl on April 16, 1999. They were in there 21st year of marriage. Paul worked for Delta Bingo Oakville for over 30 years as an IT Manager. He was a dedicated individual who loved collecting coins. Paul was past and dedicated member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 121 and often volunteered in the Colour Party. Cremation has taken place. A funeral or service is not being is scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or Canadian Mental Health Association. The family would like to thank Paramed for their weekly care brought into the home. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com