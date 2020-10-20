1/1
Paul (Elzear) Lavigne Jr.
1948-07-14 - 2020-10-16
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Paul Lavigne (Elzear Leopold), aka Sonny or "the Pig Guy". Paul passed away at home surrounded by the love of his family. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Darlene (Borman) and by his two loving daughters Brenda Wood (Richard) and Lisa Main (Andrew). Paul was a huge influence on the lives of his grandchildren and will be missed by Kyle Wood (Jennifer Reid), Eva Tovell (Mitch Morel), Jessica Main (Kyle Bresseau) and Andy Main, as well as his great-grandchildren Kierstyn, Melena and Mya Wood and Marcel Morel. Paul is also survived by two sisters Ellie Hauck (John, deceased) and Aggette Neufeld (Jake) and sisters-and brothers-in-law Diane, George Walloschek, Donna and Horst Kupas, and Dorothy Spencer. Paul had a special place in his heart for each of his nieces and nephews. Paul was well known for his delicious barbecues. Since Paul's retirement last year, family, friends and clients have missed his pig roasts, BBQ steaks, saucy ribs and chicken... and who can forget his potato salad! As per Paul's wishes cremation has already taken place. He would like to be remembered as he lived... without ceremony... with smiles and not tears. "Have a drink for me!" We would like to thank the staff of LHIN, especially nurses Joanne, Pat and Debbie for supporting us and enabling Paul to stay at home during his final days. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home 2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau 519 904 0400. If so desired a book of online condolences may be signed at www.memorycemetery.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
2723 Victoria Street N.
Kitchener, ON N0B 1M0
(519) 904-0400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved