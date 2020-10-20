It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Paul Lavigne (Elzear Leopold), aka Sonny or "the Pig Guy". Paul passed away at home surrounded by the love of his family. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Darlene (Borman) and by his two loving daughters Brenda Wood (Richard) and Lisa Main (Andrew). Paul was a huge influence on the lives of his grandchildren and will be missed by Kyle Wood (Jennifer Reid), Eva Tovell (Mitch Morel), Jessica Main (Kyle Bresseau) and Andy Main, as well as his great-grandchildren Kierstyn, Melena and Mya Wood and Marcel Morel. Paul is also survived by two sisters Ellie Hauck (John, deceased) and Aggette Neufeld (Jake) and sisters-and brothers-in-law Diane, George Walloschek, Donna and Horst Kupas, and Dorothy Spencer. Paul had a special place in his heart for each of his nieces and nephews. Paul was well known for his delicious barbecues. Since Paul's retirement last year, family, friends and clients have missed his pig roasts, BBQ steaks, saucy ribs and chicken... and who can forget his potato salad! As per Paul's wishes cremation has already taken place. He would like to be remembered as he lived... without ceremony... with smiles and not tears. "Have a drink for me!" We would like to thank the staff of LHIN, especially nurses Joanne, Pat and Debbie for supporting us and enabling Paul to stay at home during his final days. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home 2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau 519 904 0400. If so desired a book of online condolences may be signed at www.memorycemetery.ca