Passed away suddenly at his home on September 15, 2020 in his 58th year. Left to mourn his passing is his loving partner Tracy Guitar; his children Brianna, Dina and Bianca; sister Adria (Kevin) Walford and many extended family. Predeceased by his parents Tony and Regina and brother Dino. Paul loved spending time and creating lasting memories with Tracy and his daughters, they were his pride and joy. He had a passion for music, enjoyed car shows with his friends and his vintage Camaro. He always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. He was a hardworking, patient man that left us too soon and he will forever be missed. Cremation has taken place. Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 26th at T. LITTLE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 223 Main Street, Cambridge (519 623 1290) for memorial visitation from 1-4 p.m. In accordance with current Covid 19 provincial, federal and the bereavement authority of Ontario, special arrangements have been made to accommodate the safety and convenience of everyone. Access to the facility will be controlled and all visitors will be required to wear a mask, to provide the funeral home personnel with their name and telephone number upon arrival, and to observe physical distancing measures while on the premises. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.