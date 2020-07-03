Passed away peacefully at River Bend Place, Cambridge on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband Leon Messier (1998). Survived by sons Raymond (Gillian), Paul (Caroline), Joel (Joy), Richard (Debbie, Robert (Rita), Roger (Cathy) and daughters Suzanne (Mrs. Mark Ellis), Lorraine (Mrs. Clarence Blakely). Grand children; Ryan, Elizabeth, Courtney, Kyle, Brian, Jenna, Jennifer, Stephen, Emily, Devon, Jordan, Christina and Adam. Great-grandchildren; Olivia, Sullivan, Sawyer, Hailey, Charlotte, Markus, Sebastian, Cameron , Ava, Elan, Safira and Theodore. Also predeceased by brothers Eddie, Joe, Clem and sisters Isabel and Noella. Visitation for invited guests will be held at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas Street, N., Cambridge on Saturday, July 4, 2020 from 11 a.m. until Service time in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Mount View Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations to Organ/Transplant or to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family.