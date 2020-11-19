Divell, Peggy Winifred (nee Gidding) Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She is survived and forever loved by her brother Johannes Gidding of Presbury, Cheshire, England, and her children Douglas (Judy), Margaret, Robert (Brenda), Janet Hartshorn (Ron), David (Gladys), Mark, and Stephen (Jackie). Dearly loved by her grandchildren, Monique, Michelle, Nicole, Justin, Sarah, Brent, Jane, Blake, Summer Dee, Aaron, Joshua, Brittany and her twenty great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Frank and son-in-law John Hartshorn. Fondly remembered by Kim and Gord Bryant. Peggy was born January 19, 1926 to Leonardus and Florence Gidding in Nutfield, District of Surrey, England. She learned to ride horses at an early age and grew up helping her father and brother raise thoroughbred and quarter horses. During the War, Peggy worked as a pharmacist assistant with Boots Pharmacy. In March 1947, Peggy set out on the Queen Elizabeth II immigrating to Canada. She settled in Brampton, Ontario and worked at Wally Large's Pharmacy. She met and married Frank Douglas Divell in October 1948. Mom was a woman of elegance, strength, generosity and kindness. She had a passion for gardening producing enough vegetables to can up for the winter and was family famous for her pies and pickles. She was also a fine seamstress turning out beautiful outfits for herself, her children and grandchildren. Mom was employed at The Knotty Pine and Leisure Lodge during the 1960's and 70's and was delighted to attend a Reunion of the Knotty Pine in 2019 Our family wishes to express a special thank you to the Nurses and Doctors at Cambridge Memorial Hospital and to the Personal Support Workers of Paramed Care. Also, a thank you to Corbett Funeral Home for their guidance. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Red Cross would be appreciated by the family. A private family service will be held at Parklawn Cemetery, Cambridge, Ontario.