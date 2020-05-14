Peggy Elmes passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born in Bognor Regis, England in 1924. She served during WWII in the WRNS. She met her Canadian husband Al while he was stationed in the army in England and she came to Canada as a war bride in 1945. They enjoyed their family life, travelling, dancing at the Highlands and holidaying at the cottage. Peggy led an active life and belonged to many groups. A member of the Preston Operatic Society and a choir member and soloist in Central Presbyterian church for 69 years, Peggy had a love of music. She was a lifelong pianist and often played at church teas or social events. She even played in her nineties at Hilltop Manor, her home for her last four years. Also keeping her busy was volunteering at Cambridge Memorial hospital for 35 years and bowling every Monday night for over 60 years. She also enjoyed sewing and gardening. Peggy is survived by her daughter Susan (Michael), son Barry (Jennifer), grandchildren Kristi, Sarah (Ralph), Dan (Breya), Liza (Tom), and Jenny (George). Her memory will be cherished by her great grandchildren James, Victoria, Dominic, Fiona, Natalie, and Bodi. During this trying time no service will be held. Peggy will be cremated and there will be a Celebration of Life at sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cambridge Memorial Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 14, 2020.