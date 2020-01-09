|
PEORI, Peter Randolph 1950 - 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our dear brother Peter on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Sunnyside Home, Kitchener. At the age of 69 years, due to a long and courageous fight with Diabetes, Heart and Cancer. Peter was born in Hespeler (old Galt Hospital), to the late Tony and Betty Peori. Loved and missed by Christina Peori (ex wife), sons Peter Jr., Shane, and Becky and grandchildren; Adam, Christopher, Melanie and Brandon. Siblings; John, Tony, Paul (Pete's Twin), Becky and Rose (deceased) and by many nieces and nephews. Peter worked for many years with his father and 13 years at Norris Bakery in Kitchener until 3 years ago due to illness. He had a love for the country, horses, fishing and family. A special thank you to the staff at Sunnyside Home, Kitchener, for your loving care of our brother. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sunnyside Home Kitchener, and Peter asks that you be as kind to others as he was. Messages and Condolences may be left for the family at 519-772-1237 or www.tricitycremations.com.