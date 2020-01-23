|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Peter Reid Parks, of Hespeler, Ontario, who passed away suddenly January 7, 2020, in Alberta. In his 61st year, Peter was predeceased by his father Peter Parks Senior, his mother Velma Parks, nee Clemens, and his brother Scott. Peter will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Laura, children Joshua, Jaime and Brayden (Colleen), Laura's children Stew (Dominique), and Maggie (Alex) Kyle, grandchildren Ella Parks, Brody Cook, Liam, and Louis Kyle. Sisters Jayne Weber (Laurent), Sandy Gibson (Kenny), Lisa Parks, niece Sabrina Weber, nephews Cameron (Raven) and Cody Gibson, Andrew Weber, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends around the world. Peter will be cremated and interred in Cambridge, Ontario. Details regarding the celebration of life will be provided at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated to the Chordoma Foundation.org c/o Dr. Edward Les (Calgary for Canada): [email protected] and/or CanadaHelps.org destined to Hockey Canada. Peter will be missed and lovingly remembered by many. Condolences may be left at www.reddeerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 23, 2020