It is with very heavy hearts we must announce the passing of the Matriarch of our family, Phyllis Christena Haight. She passed through the gates of Heaven quietly and peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Brantford General Hospital. We thank the staff that cared for her during these extraordinary times. She will be reunited with family that went first: her husband Lyle Haight, mother Annabelle Harten and father Godfrey Harten, brothers Keith Harten and Emerson Harten, sisters-in-law Glenda Harten, Carol Harten and Betty Haight, brothers-in-law Billy Haight and George Hadden as well as her granddaughter Janel Haight. She will be greatly missed here by her brother Elgin Harten, sisters-in-law Arlene Harten and Donna Hadden, sons Kevin, Curtis and Warren Haight, daughter Colleen Coates, son-in-law Byron Coates, daughter-in-law Alicia Haight, grandchildren Laila and husband Jonathan Verduyn, Andrew and wife Rizza (nee Rabara), Zachary Haight, Monse and Joshua Martinez, Corey, Delina, Ethan and Olivia Coates and many nieces and nephews. We were all so inspired by her positive attitude and uplifting spirit no matter the circumstances. You could never visit with her for just a few minutes, she always had hours to spend listening and what beautiful hours those were! Such a grateful and humble soul was her's, a truly special woman who always found the good in everyone and every situation. Small in stature but larger than life she was a guiding light to us all. Words can never express how much we loved her and how deeply she will be missed. "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever" - Winnie-the-Pooh. A celebration of her life and interment service will be held on St. Joseph's Island at a later date. In memory of Phyllis, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, The , or a would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 9, 2020