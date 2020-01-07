|
|
Surrounded by her loving family members, Priscilla "Pat" Wilson passed away peacefully at Hilltop Manor in Cambridge, on Sunday January 5, 2020. Survived by her loving son Lawrence "Lawrie" and daughter-in-law Brenda, her four grandsons Greg Wilson, Shane (Christine) Wilson, Michael (Jennifer) Wilson and John (Caroline) Wilson, her six great grandchildren and one great-great grandson, her sisters Audrey Gamble, Connie Lagace and Trudy Legace (Tony) as well as her many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Leroy and Grace Mann, her brothers Sherwood and Mervyn Mann, sister-in-law Jean Mann, brother-in-law Jack Gamble, her husband Murray Wilson, her son Greg Wilson, her daughter-in-law Ann Wilson and her loving companion Don Delion. Resting at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, where family and friends will be received on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. A private interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to the would be greatly appreciated by the family.