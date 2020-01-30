|
Ralph Edward Botting, 89, of Cambridge, ON, passed away suddenly at his home on January 23, 2020. He enjoyed a full and productive life, despite being stricken with polio at a very young age, thanks to exceptional care from the Shriner's Hospital in Montreal. He spent years at Canadair where he soon met and married Gillian. He later operated gas stations in Quebec and Bolton, ON. Ralph loved sports - especially football. In 1961, in St. Eustache, QC, he coached his first team of boys, who had never before played football, to win the season championship. He went on to coach many of the same boys as they grew through the Peewee, Bantam, Midget, and Juvenile levels. Memories from these years were among his most treasured. Later in life he took great pleasure in the fraternities of Masons and Shriners. Ralph is survived by Gillian, his wife of 69 years, and his sister Pat Peterkin. His memory will forever be cherished by his daughters Deborah (Richard), Sandra and Jennifer (Paul); granddaughters Amanda, Candice and Sarah and two great-grandsons Devlon and Leon. He is predeceased by his brother Joseph Botting and sisters Betty Bartholomew, Joyce Rogers, Barbara Spencer and Delores Potts. Special thanks to the first responders who provided remarkable assistance the night of his passing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Shriners Hospitals for Children, Montreal.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 30, 2020