Passed away suddenly on September 6, 2020 at the age of 50. Real is survived by his father Real Bouchard Sr., his mother Monika Bouchard, his beloved daughter Cassandra, his sister Nicole Bouchard, his step-sister Sonja Giesbrecht and his step-brother Eric Tworuschka. He will be fondly remembered by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia, as well as being missed by his many friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Cambridge Self-Help Food Bank.