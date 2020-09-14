1/1
Revlyn "Rev" BICKFORD
With great sadness, his family announces that Rev passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in his 73rd year. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 31 years, Margaret (2019), his parents Gordon and Susana (nee Yetman), and his brothers Ken Bickford and Gordon Bickford. He will always be remembered by his children Pam Bickford and Revlyn Bickford Jr., step-children David Barber (Brenda), Janice Rees (Jim), Dan Barber, Diane MacGregor (Gord), and Val Zabizewski, twelve grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren and his siblings Joyce Yetman (Jim) of Cambridge, Christine Parsons of Newfoundland, Clayton Bickford (Lynn) of Woodstock, and Ruth Harding (John) of Cambridge and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rev retired from Budd Automotive after working for many years as a Machine Operator. He enjoyed golfing and darts. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and private family service was held to honour his life. Arrangements entrusted to the T. Little Funeral Home (519) 623-1290. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by his family.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Sep. 14, 2020.
