Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband to Joyce (nee Ellison) for the past 70 wonderful years. Loving father to Randy (Nancy), Lynn and Brian (Heather). Cherished grandfather to Jay (Shannon), Tim (Tiffany), Andrea (Kent), Jeremy (Alicia), Corey (Jolene), Sarah, Lindsay (Doug), Kim (Dan), Megan (Lennon), Ryan (Darius) and great-grandfather to Riley, Sophie, Reese, Parker, Madelyn, Corbin and Landon. Dick was an avid golfer well into his 90's and loved playing cards. As the inventor of "Dad Jokes" he was always willing to share a smile and a laugh. His kindness and positive outlook on life will be missed by all who knew him. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer Society. Visit www.corbettfuneralhome.ca