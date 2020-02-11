|
|
Passed at his home, Amica, Barrie on February 5, 2020 at the age of 90. Born October 27, 1929 in Preston, Ontario. He is survived by his wife, Mirjana, Amica Barrie, daughter Donna, Wasaga Beach, son Richard, Rochester, New York. He is preceded in death by daughter Susan, Utopia, ON. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many, many nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be held on February 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. In the Amica Barrie Chapel, followed by a luncheon upstairs, 1st floor. All are welcome. Private interment to take place in spring of 2020 at Preston Cemetery. Instead of flowers, donations to heart and stroke, or . Condolences may be left for the family at peacefultransition.ca
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 11, 2020