More Obituaries for Richard SCHOOP
Richard Walter SCHOOP

Richard Walter SCHOOP Obituary
Suddenly, at his home in Cambridge, Ontario on Sunday, March 1st, 2020 in his 63rd year. Much loved son of Calvin (2007) and Ruth Schoop and very treasured brother of Mary Lou White and Gary (Carol) Schoop. Cherished Uncle of Ryan (Misty) White and Jordan Schoop. Rick was a warm, giving and loving soul, much like his father. The kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. Rick's kitchen was always open to feed you a wonderful home cooked meal. He was known for his great passion of sports and had excelled at both hockey and baseball. Be sure Dad and Rick are knocking around the hockey stats right now. He will be profoundly missed by all that knew him. At the family's request cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 4, 2020
