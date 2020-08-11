1/1
Rita M. CORMIER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In her 86th year, passed away peacefully in the care of Hospice Wellington on Sunday, August 2, 2020 with her family beside her. Dear mother to one daughter Carmen Robert (David) and cherished grandma to Daniele M. Robert. Rita will also be missed by her siblings Yvonne Cormier (Waterloo), Annie Rose Poirier (Gananoque), Wilfred Cormier (NS), Laurette Andrews (NS), Sam Cormier (NS), Gerard Cormier (NS) and her many nieces/nephews and friends. Predeceased by her parents Pierre Anselm and Marie Anne Cormier of NS, sisters Alma Gage (Barrie,ON) and Cecile MacIsaac (NS), and brothers Joe Cormier (Iroquois Falls), Paul Cormier, Arthur Cormier and Delphin Cormier. Rita's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the WWLHIN/Palliative care nurses and doctors at Paramed and all Hospice Wellington caregivers, staff and volunteers, who provided compassionate care during this difficult time. Rita will be missed by all who knew and loved her, but she will never be forgotten. Rita left home as a young lady on her way to realizing her dream of becoming a well-loved country singer in Canada. She was known as Rita Randall and was part of a band The Tune Twisters. She left the music industry to raise her daughter and worked various jobs in Quebec, Barrie, Ontario, and Nova Scotia until her retirement. Rita loved life and people. She was often a "sounding board" to many who needed a friendly, non-judgemental ear. To honour her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family ceremony will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy and love, please consider a donation in Rita's memory to the Hospice Wellington. For online donations, https://www.hospicewellington.org/donate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved