In her 86th year, passed away peacefully in the care of Hospice Wellington on Sunday, August 2, 2020 with her family beside her. Dear mother to one daughter Carmen Robert (David) and cherished grandma to Daniele M. Robert. Rita will also be missed by her siblings Yvonne Cormier (Waterloo), Annie Rose Poirier (Gananoque), Wilfred Cormier (NS), Laurette Andrews (NS), Sam Cormier (NS), Gerard Cormier (NS) and her many nieces/nephews and friends. Predeceased by her parents Pierre Anselm and Marie Anne Cormier of NS, sisters Alma Gage (Barrie,ON) and Cecile MacIsaac (NS), and brothers Joe Cormier (Iroquois Falls), Paul Cormier, Arthur Cormier and Delphin Cormier. Rita's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the WWLHIN/Palliative care nurses and doctors at Paramed and all Hospice Wellington caregivers, staff and volunteers, who provided compassionate care during this difficult time. Rita will be missed by all who knew and loved her, but she will never be forgotten. Rita left home as a young lady on her way to realizing her dream of becoming a well-loved country singer in Canada. She was known as Rita Randall and was part of a band The Tune Twisters. She left the music industry to raise her daughter and worked various jobs in Quebec, Barrie, Ontario, and Nova Scotia until her retirement. Rita loved life and people. She was often a "sounding board" to many who needed a friendly, non-judgemental ear. To honour her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family ceremony will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy and love, please consider a donation in Rita's memory to the Hospice Wellington. For online donations, https://www.hospicewellington.org/donate
.