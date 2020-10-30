1/1
Rita Otilda Anne KROKER
Passed away peacefully in her 94th year on October 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Joseph Kroker (1980). Survived by her sisters-in-law Mary Keip of Formosa and Phyllis Keip of Kitchener; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews. As a young woman Rita was a fun and generous Aunt, doting on her nephews and nieces and especially her Godchildren. Rita and John enjoyed traveling and entertaining friends, family, and neighbours in their home. Rita was the last member of her immediate family, predeceased by her parents, William and Anne Keip and her sisters Marie Oberle, Leona Schiestel, and brothers Gerald, Harvey and Leonard Keip. At Rita's request, there will be no funeral service. Internment has occurred at St. Clement's Cemetery in Cambridge. Memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com


Published in The Cambridge Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
