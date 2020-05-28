Passed away peacefully on Friday May 22, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with congestive heart failure & suffering a stroke in 2016. Bob was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Jane (nee MacIntosh), whom he married on May 28, 1966. Many remember the infamous fire truck ride that Bob and Jane took after reciting their vows on that day-Bob's smirk-priceless. He was a loving dad to his daughters; Holly (Mike) Joseph, and Sherry (Nathan) Beninger. His support and guidance was a testament of his love for them. He was the proud grandpa to four wonderful grandchildren whom he adored; Sarah, Victoria, Allyssa and Dustin. His stories, too many to count, along with his infectious laugh, they will always cherish. Bob will be missed by his sister Norma (Keith) Tripp, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. After graduating highschool, Bob apprenticed under his father and uncle at the family business, Prior Tinsmithing and Sheet Metal, as a gas fitter and sheet metal fabricator. All this while serving as a volunteer firefighter for the town of Hespeler. In 1973, the opportunity of a lifetime opened up when he joined the Cambridge Fire Department. Bob lived out his dream of being a professional firefighter until his retirement in 1999. Bob loved sports; especially hockey & baseball. His fast ball pitch was famous around the area-all who played against him knew they were in for a competitive game with "Hoss" on the mound. He could be seen still playing hockey with the Oldtimers Hockey League and pitching on the mound well into his retirement years. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at St. Luke's Place, Cambridge for their kind and compassionate care of Bob during his time there. A private family viewing and cremation have taken place. Bob was a man who loved life, loved people and loved to talk! So it is with this we will honour "HOSS" during a celebration of life at a later date when current restrictions are lifted. We look forward to gathering with those whose lives he touched to share memories at that time. Condolences for the family and donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or St. Luke's Place, may be arranged through the Lounsbury Funeral Home at www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com or 519-658-9366. "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened"~ Dr. Seuss
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 28, 2020.