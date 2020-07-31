Passed away at his residence Cambridge surrounded by the love of his family on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at age 76 years. Beloved husband of Maria Ferguson. Loving father of Nigel Ferguson, Angela Ferguson (James Tomchuk), Neil Ferguson and Natasha Ferguson. Survived by sister Margaret Sloan (Billy) and sister-in-law Mary Ferguson and nine grandchildren. Bob will also be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews other reletives and friends. Predeceased by his parents John and Margaret Ferguson and brother John Ferguson. Bob was a longtime member of the Royal Canadian Legion (Galt) Branch #121. Cremation has taken place. A Private family service will be held.