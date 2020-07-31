1/1
Robert (Bob) FERGUSON
Passed away at his residence Cambridge surrounded by the love of his family on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at age 76 years. Beloved husband of Maria Ferguson. Loving father of Nigel Ferguson, Angela Ferguson (James Tomchuk), Neil Ferguson and Natasha Ferguson. Survived by sister Margaret Sloan (Billy) and sister-in-law Mary Ferguson and nine grandchildren. Bob will also be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews other reletives and friends. Predeceased by his parents John and Margaret Ferguson and brother John Ferguson. Bob was a longtime member of the Royal Canadian Legion (Galt) Branch #121. Cremation has taken place. A Private family service will be held.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corbett Funeral Home Limited
95 Dundas Street
Cambridge, ON N1R 5N6
(519) 740-0669
