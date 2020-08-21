Mr. Robert George Elliot of Cambridge [Galt] Ontario passed away at his daughter's home at the age of 96. Survived by his wife and best friend Helen [Dale] in their 71 years of marriage. He was a dedicated father of three to Donald [Annette], Linda and Douglas [Barbara], always there to lend a helping hand. He was a proud grandfather of five to Yolanda, Austen, Jessie, David and Sarah and great-grandfather of two to Lucas and Isaac. Brother of Jean Booty and John Elliot. Robert will also be missed by his nephews. He served with the RCAF during WW2 for three and a half years [two and a half overseas] and was a long-term employee and Production Manager of Babcock and Wilcox Canada. He was a very talented woodworker and loved hiking in the outdoors. Cremation has already taken place and there will be no visitations as was his wishes. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Thompson-Mott Funeral Home, Waterford, 519-443-5332 or www.thompsonmottfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations to The Kidney Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. https://kidney.ca/Get-Involved/Make-a-Gift