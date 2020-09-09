Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener on Monday, September 7, 2020 at age 78 years. Beloved husband of Colleen. Loving father of Beth Sarmiento (Martin), Mike Fietje (Diane), Steve Davis (Nellie), Jon Mark Davis (Sarah), Mark Fietje, Martina Brubacher (Dave) and James Davis (Kayla). Cherished grandfather of 14 grandchildren. Also survived by sister Margaret Unsworth of Australia. Predeceased by his first wife Margaret. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at Forward Church, 55 Franklin Blvd, Cambridge N1R 5S2 on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 3 pm. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Overseas Missionary Fellowship, 10 Huntington Blvd, Scarborough M1W 3S5 would be appreciated by the family.