Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Sunday July 5, 2020 at the age of 94. Predeceased by his beloved wife Irene (nee Watson) in 2009. Loving father of Don (Marian) of Branchton, Dennis (Karen) of Branchton, Cathy of Cambridge and Jim (Mary) of Valens. Beloved grandfather of nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Robert was predeceased by his son Robert in infancy, his parents Stanley and Stella Reeve and siblings Russell, Cliff, Evelyn and Allan. Private services, with interment at Kirkwall Cemetery have already taken place. As expressions of sympathy donations made to the charity of one's choice
would be appreciated by the family. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a simple phone call, or condolence on our funeral home website, www.corbettfuneralhome.ca
.