Robert "Bob" WHITTAKER
With infinite sadness, his family announces that Bob passed away peacefully, with family by his side, at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the age of 94. He is reunited with his beloved wife of 68 years, Agnes (nee Westrop d. 2018). He is also predeceased by his brothers Jack, Bill, and Lloyd and his son-in-law Don Vernon. Loving father of Robert Grant (Shirley), Mary Jane Vernon, Greg (Vasile), and Jeff (Gwen). Proud grandfather of Jenifer (Ally), Janice (Jeff), Robert Glen (Melissa), Marsha (Tom), Angela (Mike), Alan (Danielle), and Angelyn (Kyle) and great-grandfather of Ethan, Daniel, Claire, Ava, Eric, Leah, Abigail, J.D., Shaylene, Robert Griffin, Lily, Aidan, Alexandra, Mackenzie, Dawn, and Remy. Bob will also be lovingly remembered by his siblings Eleanor (Mel) Mehr, George, and Laureen McGill, members of the Westrop family and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bob was a lifelong resident of Preston, a W.W. II Navy Veteran, worked as a Maintenance Electrician through his life and was very active in the community. He was the volunteer Deputy Fire Chief of the Preston Fire Department, an artistic woodworker (Intarsia), and an active, lifetime member of the Preston Legion, Branch #126 but the most important thing in his life was his family, especially his grandchildren. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held when it is safe to do so. As expressions of sympathy, donations in Bob's memory to the Preston Legion, Branch #126 would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com


Published in The Cambridge Times on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barthel Funeral Home
566 Queenston Road
Cambridge, ON N3H3J8
5196533251
