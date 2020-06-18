Dear Mary and families; Dear Dr. Bob will be remembered for his compassion, passion, kindness, generosity and mostly his love for his two legged and his four legged friends. He has left a paw print in each persons heart that he touched and that was many. Our hearts go out to all of you at this time. He lived and loved with an amazing heart and will truly be missed. Joy is the gift of love. Grief is the price of love. Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because those who love with heart and soul there is no such thing as separation or goodbyes. With our hearts in all of yours. Susan and Bill Little

Friend