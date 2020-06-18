Dr. Robert William May 16 1944 to June 8 2020 "Bob" CLOSE DVM
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Bob passed away peacefully, according to his wishes, on Monday, June 8, 2020. Bob leaves behind the "love of his life", Mary Kelleher; his children, Chris Close of Cambridge; Tim Close (Lindsay Holtz) and grandchildren Daly and Jake of Toronto; and Ashley Close of Guelph. He will also be missed by Mary's children, John Kelleher (Brittney) and Matthew Kelleher (Dr. Jessica Liu) and their twins Isabella and Emerson of Toronto. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Jackson and Leone Close; his grandson, Damian Close; his niece, Rachael Close; and his brother-in-law, Jan Dunlap. He was a caring brother to Patty Dunlap of Mansfield, Ohio; Larry Close (Donna) of Eugenia, ON; Tom Close (Karen) of Kelowna, BC; Mary Close (Marty Wolf) of Red Bay, ON; John Close (Brenda Sutherland) of Red Bay, ON; and a loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. Dr. Bob practised veterinary medicine for over 40 years. He practised for a short time in Stratford and New Hamburg before settling in Kitchener. Dr. Bob retired four years ago from the job that was also his absolute passion. Dr. Bob also helped many animals at the Humane Societies of Kitchener, Cambridge and Stratford. He will be remembered fondly by the thousands of clients and animals that he cared for over four decades. A lover of live theatre, books, scientific research, and long conversations, Dr. Bob's depth of knowledge and passion for life will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Cremation has taken place and, due to current circum-stances, the family will organize a memorial gathering at a later date. A small family service will be held in the coming days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Damian's Campaign (at the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital), an initiative started in memory of his late grandson, that Bob has generously supported for the past ten years. Donations may be arranged directly at www.hollandbloorview.ca/RobertClose or by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 14, 2020
ever knew Bob long, but he became our dog's vet and was a great doctor to him. Our condolences for your loss! Stanley & Linda Eckstein
Stanley Eckstein
June 13, 2020
We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Bob. He was our vet for many years not only for all of our own numerous pets but he also helped us rehabilitate and rehome a huge number of strays that frequently showed up on our doorstep at our little house in Haysville. His kindness and deep caring for all animals will never be forgotten. Thank you Dr. Bob. We miss you. Jennifer and Vince Lauzon
June 12, 2020
I am so sad that Robert has passed. I will truly miss him every month as his nurse at Dr Rangaswamy's office. Not only did he care for our dog before he retired, but he cared for every living thing. He was truly the epitome of someone who cared so much about the animals he treated. I will never forget him. My condolences to Robert's family.
Shelley Woodhouse
Friend
June 12, 2020
Dr. Close was a great music lover. We will always remember his friendliness and warmth around the dinner table of the Stratford Summer Music Cabaret evenings. Marcel & Edith van Hulle
Marcel & Edith van Hulle
June 11, 2020
Dr. Close became a great friend during his stays at the Bruce hotel in Stratford. I worked at the hotel and always arranged Dr. Closes stays. He was such a generous guest and always made sure he left addition gratuities for the back of house staff.
Every stay (which was quite often), Dr. Close would have several flower arrangements sent to the hotel for me to arrange in the room prior to his arrival. He wanted Mary to have flowers in everyone room of his suite. Such a romantic. I'm a better husband to my wife and a better person because of Dr. Close. I'll miss him very much and my heart goes our to Mary and his family.

Grant Rae
Grant Rae
Friend
June 11, 2020
Dr Close was the most wonderful man I've ever known
He helped me to rescue wild animals and we once stood together on Trussler road trying to help a deer that had been hit by a car
He cried with me when we had to put my dog down
He was a hero to the animal world, and to me
Rest in Peace wonderful man
Julie Noble
Acquaintance
June 11, 2020
Dear Mary and families; Dear Dr. Bob will be remembered for his compassion, passion, kindness, generosity and mostly his love for his two legged and his four legged friends. He has left a paw print in each persons heart that he touched and that was many. Our hearts go out to all of you at this time. He lived and loved with an amazing heart and will truly be missed. Joy is the gift of love. Grief is the price of love. Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because those who love with heart and soul there is no such thing as separation or goodbyes. With our hearts in all of yours. Susan and Bill Little
susan little
Friend
June 11, 2020
I am sorry to read of Dr. Close's passing. Many years ago Bob was my horse's vet when he worked out of New Hamburg. Later on, I came into contact with Bob again when I boarded a horse at his facility on Trussler Road.
I always enjoyed our chats and trusted him to provide great care and compassion to my animals over the years.
Colleen (Richmond) Brown
