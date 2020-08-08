Passed away peacefully at home in his 69th year after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, July 27th, 2020. Forever in the heart of his wife, Susan. He was a loving stepfather to Emily, Michael and proud grandfather to Quinton. Sorely missed by his sisters Charlene, Audrey and Sheila. Brother-in-law Brian and nephew Eric. Fondly remembered by the extended families of the Suttons, Sieberts, Babbs as well as many of his good and loyal friends. Bob spent the majority of his career within the Transportation Industry. He was a strong, hard working man with a passion for "Hot Rods" and other automobiles. He loved the western genre and enjoyed his collection of cowboy boots! He was dedicated to staying fit and being healthy, which made him a great role model, motivator and was always willing to speak candidly. A very special thanks to the Paramed Team, especially his Primary Nurse Ram, for their kindness, care, attention and thoughtfulness they presented to Bob while caring for him... "Angels on Earth". Cremation has taken place. A small Private Memorial will be arranged later. Love lives on forever. It will never fade away. For in our hearts, Bob will be with us each and every day.