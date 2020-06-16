Roberta passed away suddenly in her 86th year on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at University Hospital in London. Beloved sister, mother and grandmother ("Nana"), Roberta, originally of Eastbourne, UK, is survived by her siblings, Michael, Victoria (Alan) and Fiona (Roger); children Caroline (Paul), Nicholas and Jennifer; grandchildren Claire (Josh), Robert (Jerica) and Alexandra; and great-grandchildren Olivia and Theodore. Roberta was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Dunn (Balgedie, Scotland). Trained as a nurse at Guy's Hospital in London, UK, Roberta and her family moved to Windsor, ON in 1965, where they lived for many years. Roberta led an adventurous life, and loved to travel and experience nature. She was very involved in her community at Chelsey Park in London, ON, and will be dearly missed by friends and family near and far. Donations in memory of Roberta may be made to the Nature Conservancy of Canada www.natureconservancy.ca Tributes may be made at www.needhamfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 16, 2020.