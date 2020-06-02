It is with great sadness that we announce Roberta Marie Sarachman of Blyth passed away at Huronlea, Home for the Aged, on May 22, 2020 from the complications of dementia. Due to the COVID-19 limitations, only her husband Greg could be at her bedside, while children David, Jonathan and Amanda, held vigil outside her window. While she was unable to have her children by her side, she was surrounded by love, music, light and the hand of her husband. Roberta was the beloved wife of 51 years to Greg Sarachman of Blyth, and the cherished mother to David, Jonathan Sarachman (Sally) of Kitchener, and Amanda Hostler (Andrew)m of Cambridge. She was the much-loved Baba to her grandchildrenm Sophie and Liam Hostler. Roberta was sister to surviving brother William Andrews (Donna) and sister-in-law Mary Andrews; Sister-in-law to Roseann Moyer (Lorne), Joanne Kelch (Dwayne), Allan Sarachman (Sheree); fondly remembered as "Auntie Robbie" by her nieces and nephews, as well as members of her extended family, and the lifelong friends who were treated as family. As a family-member shared recently, "How do you put over 50 years of sisterhood into so few sentences?" Roberta was pre-deceased by her parents, Orest and Minnie Andrews of Lively, her youngest brother Terry, nephew Dana Andrews, and in-laws John and Elaine Sarachman. Roberta was a graduate of Marymount College and Laurentian University in Sudbury, where she met the love of her life, Greg. They were married in Lively on September 6, 1969. Roberta's life journey has been a most interesting one- both figuratively and literally. Throughout their marriage and careers, Roberta and Greg re-located from Sudbury to Thunder Bay, Toronto, Meadowvale, Erin Mills, Oakville, Holland Landing, Cambridge, and finally Blyth, Ontario, where along the way they made the many friendships that Roberta held so very dear. During her work career she wore many hats, ambitious and striving for knowledge; Roberta was Secretary to the Canadian Federation of University Women, the first woman Ad-Executive of The Sudbury Star newspaper, Executive Assistant to the Vice-President of Lakehead University, and an Allergy Technician in a clinical environment. She had that same passion in her career as a Mom. Roberta was active with the Oakville Figure Skating Club, East Gwillimbury Figure Skating Club, and on the Board of Directors for the Preston Figure Skating Club, as well as Set Designer for the its major ice shows, where she was able to demonstrate her artistic flair and talent. She spent many hours at the arenas supporting her children enthusiastically. Arriving in Blyth, many years later, she continued her community participation in becoming the last President of St. Michael's CWL - prior to the church closure. Roberta was known for her volunteerism, and avid community participation representing St. Michael's parish. She was also fiercely proud of her Ukrainian heritage and immersed herself in its traditions and celebrations. Roberta is fondly remembered as an amazing Mom, who made every birthday, holiday, and family dinner a special event. She was a natural Mom, patient, kind and understanding who was there for her children. She provided a landscape that allowed her children to explore who they were and discover the things in this world that brought them joy, even if she herself did not understand those things herself. She wasn't just a parent, she was a best friend and a confidante and we will miss her every day of our lives. Friends, and relatives alike, remember Roberta for her genuine personality, her sincerity and kindness, her fondness and respect for others, her sense of humour and quick wit, as well as her sense of style (both culinary and artistry), her visualization ability, and her skill as a consummate shopper . . . She was never more proud than being a Baba to her two grandchildren, Sophie and Liam, who wanted all to know just how incredibly nice she was, and that they loved her dearly. The family wishes to thank the Caregivers at Huronlea for their compassion and care during this very difficult and challenging time. Due to the COVID-19 limitations, a private family gathering has already taken place at Falconer Funeral Home, Clinton on May 25, with cremation to follow. A memorial gathering at safe time, in the future, is still to-be-determined. Roberta will be sadly missed by all who ever knew her. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, plant some Forget-Me-Nots, which seem to abound in Blyth, in your garden, in memory of Roberta, or make a donation in her name to The Alzheimer Society of Canada (www.alzheimer.ca )
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 2, 2020.