It is with great sadness we announce the death of Robyn. She was born in London, ON, as were her siblings Barry (deceased), Barbara, and Peter (deceased). Her parents, Lovina "Sally" Brunsden (Seltzer) and Thomas Albert Edward "Red" Brunsden were born in Tavistock, ON and Portsmouth, England respectively. The family moved to Hespeler in 1957, where Robyn completed her schooling. She initially worked at Sheldons, where she met her maid of honour, Sharon. She subsequently raised two children and worked for 18 years as a home care PSW in the Cambridge, Kitchener, and Brantford areas. She was proud of the care she gave her many clients who, in return, loved her dearly. She will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered by her son, Mathew (Maya), her daughter, Amy, her sister, Barb, her granddaughter, Alice, and her sister-in-law Debbie and family, as well as her Seltzer cousins and many friends, among them, Joan, Sharon, Isabel, Mike, Janette and Kathy. Many thanks to Care Partners who saw to her needs over the past few years, the LHIN ladies who fought for 24-hour home care, the Bloom PSW's who gave her excellent home care and the staff at Stirling Heights who are warm and caring, dedicated, and efficient. Thanks also to Dr. Vallieres for her efforts to ease Robyn's pain and to brother Mark for the spiritual solace he provided. Robyn's bedroom has a bookshelf dedicated to everything Stephen King ever wrote and is decorated with gargoyles of every shape and size. Aside from Stephen King, a few other of Robyn's favourite things, if not 'raindrops and roses', were Timmy's coffee, gorillas, paperweights, Oktoberfest sausage, turkey at family gatherings (and every other opportunity) and, as the staff at Stirling Heights discovered and kindly supplied her with, Tiger Tail Ice Cream. And, last but not least, the family cats: Cookie, Piper and Bug. Rest in Peace, dear Robyn. At Robyn's request there will not be a funeral service, cremation has taken place. Donations may be made to the SPCA, Diabetes, Stirling Heights Memorial Fund or a .
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 14, 2020