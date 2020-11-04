1/1
Ronald DUMMER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 2 after a 10 year struggle with pulmonary fibrosis, at the age of 81. Lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Doris (Snowdon) Dummer. Devoted father to three children; Mike (Debbie), Joanne (Doug) and Kirk (Lisa-Marie) and five grandchildren; Matthew (Karina), Megan, Jack, Lauren and Katie. Survived by his sisters; Marian and Joyce. Predeceased by his parents Ada and Douglas Dummer and his brothers Jack and Bob. Cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Lung Association would be appreciated. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or by calling 519.267.7199.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved