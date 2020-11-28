Passed away peacefully at the Freeport Site of the Grand River Hospital, on Monday November 23, 2020 at the age of 83. Predeceased by his beloved wife Philomena. Survived by his children Rosalind Hedderson-MacKenzie, Sharon Soloman (Les), Vince Hedderson, Brenda Butler (Wayne), Bill Hedderson (Janet DeWinter), Jacqueline Patrick (Troy), Rhonda Hibbs (Walter) Ron Hedderson (Cindy Savard), Kevin Hedderson (Cindy Hood). Sadly, missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ronald is survived by his sister Patricia Bryan (Paul Lemoy). Also forever remembered by dear family friend Monica Hawco. Predeceased by his Great Grand Children - Hailee Folz and Nathan Soloman as well as his brothers Bernard, Vincent, Kevin, William. At Ronald's request, cremation has taken place. Private family services will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to Cambridge Self-Help Food Bank, would be greatly appreciated by the family.