1/
Ronald Joseph Hedderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the Freeport Site of the Grand River Hospital, on Monday November 23, 2020 at the age of 83. Predeceased by his beloved wife Philomena. Survived by his children Rosalind Hedderson-MacKenzie, Sharon Soloman (Les), Vince Hedderson, Brenda Butler (Wayne), Bill Hedderson (Janet DeWinter), Jacqueline Patrick (Troy), Rhonda Hibbs (Walter) Ron Hedderson (Cindy Savard), Kevin Hedderson (Cindy Hood). Sadly, missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ronald is survived by his sister Patricia Bryan (Paul Lemoy). Also forever remembered by dear family friend Monica Hawco. Predeceased by his Great Grand Children - Hailee Folz and Nathan Soloman as well as his brothers Bernard, Vincent, Kevin, William. At Ronald's request, cremation has taken place. Private family services will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to Cambridge Self-Help Food Bank, would be greatly appreciated by the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corbett Funeral Home Limited
95 Dundas Street
Cambridge, ON N1R 5N6
(519) 740-0669
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Corbett Funeral Home Limited

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved