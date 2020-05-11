Born Paisley, Scotland December 26, 1933. Passed away peacefully of heart failure at home on May 8, 2020 with his wife by his side. Loving husband and best friend for over 61 years to Margaret (Brown). Devoted Father to Stephen (Kelly), Caroline (Gary), Rona (Ted), Heather (Joe), Kevin (Cindy) and Gwen (Glenn). Proud grandfather and adored by his grandchildren Saxon, Tegan (Taylor), Brooklin (Owen), Erran, Katie (Tyler), Bryan, Shawn (Diane), Nicole (Donald), Colin (Marisa), Joshua (Michelle), Matthew (Sabrina), Isaiah (Maggie), Emma (Casey), Jacob (Sarah), Rachel, Sarah (Garret) and his great-grandchildren Kerensa, Francesca, Julian, Joelle, Josslin, Jasmine, Charles, Rebecca, Henry, Sierra and Elena. Predeceased by his Mother (Marion Lorimer) and Father (Archibald) and brothers John, William, Archie, Matthew and sister Jean, grandson Nathan 2007 and great-grandson Rafael 2019. Also, father and mother-in-law Samuel Brown and Mary (Walsh) and brother-in-law George. Survived by his sister Betty, brothers Richard and Peter, sister-in-laws Elizabeth, Mary (Walter), brother-in-law James (Liz), and Uncle Ronnie to all nieces and nephews in Scotland and Diane (Blake) in Canada. Devoted and active member of Knox's Galt Presbyterian Church for over 57 years; former Clerk of Session, Elder, Sunday School Superintendent and Boy Scouts Cub Leader. Member of the British Royal Air Force 1953-1955. Good friend to many and respected by all who knew him. We would like to give a special thank you to nurse Ram, HSW Tanya and PSW Helen who took extremely good care of him. Donations can be made in his memory to The Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a simple phone call, or condolence on our funeral home website, www.corbettfuneralhome.ca.
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 11, 2020.