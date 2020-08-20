1/1
Ronald Warren Clements Sr.
November 26, 1933-August 15, 2020 Clements, Ronald Warren Sr. - Passed away in his 87th year at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital after a hard-fought battle from medical complications. He is safe and at peace in the arms of Jesus. As a member of the Salvation Army, Ron followed his loving wife Shirley's (predeceased on April 27, 2019) footprints on the Road to Glory on Saturday August 15, 2020. Dad will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his two sons, Ron Jr and Dave Clements, their respective spouses, whom dad loved as his own daughters, Brenda and Lorie. "Gump" will also be missed and remembered by his grandchildren Katie, Zach and his fiancée Kayla and their new baby Adam and Emma (Clements) and her husband Sam Saberniak. Dad loved going to auctions with Ron and playing ball with Dave, even at 85! He asked me to give his regards to Vern's Boys. A private family memorial will be held following his cremation. Thank you to his nursing staff on 4B at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital for their compassion and care for dad in his last weeks. Expressions of sympathy if desired can be made in the form of a donation to the Canadian Diabetes Association. If we could visit Heaven Even for a day Maybe for a moment The pain would go away We'd put our arms around you And whisper words so true That living life without you Is the hardest thing to do No matter how we spend our days No matter what we do No morning dawns, or evening falls When we don't think of you Always loved and forever in our hearts


Published in The Cambridge Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
