Passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7th, with her family by her side, in her 87th year. Predeceased by her parents Robert McDonald and Margaret (Roberts), husband Cyril Joseph Walsh, brothers John, Clement, Robert, Chesley, Gerald, sister Theresa, her darling grandson Rory Walsh and devoted son-in-law Perry Comeau. Leaving to mourn her devoted children, daughters Wanda, Margaret, Melinda (Gregory) and son Gerry. Grandchildren Brandon Walsh, Robert Walsh (Brooke), Rick Walsh (Anita), Christine Walsh, Gerry Bembin, Elvis Cramm (Cynthia). Ten great-grandchildren; Patrick, Isaac, Jaden, Brayden, Lily, Aidan, Quinn, Colton, Wyatt and Veronica. Sincere thank you to the staff of Forest Heights Nursing Home for your comfort and care. A Special note of thanks is extended to PSW Donna Wallace and son-in-law Gregory Hillson for your constant care and devotion. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 15, 2020