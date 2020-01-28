|
Passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the age of 56. She died after a long four-year battle with stage four cancer. Cherished wife of 27 years to George Warner. Loving mother to Nikki and Sara Warner. Treasured daughter of Ippazio and the late Antonietta Grasso. Beloved sister to Moss Grasso, Dario Grasso (Patrizia) and the late Cosmo Grasso (Joanne). Dear aunt of Jesse, Adam, Sebastian, Joshua, and Anton Grasso. Adored sister-in-law to Lin Stringer (Dave) and Jack Warner (Pam). She will also be sadly missed by her many friends, family and colleagues living in Ontario, British Colombia, Brazil and Italy. A visitation will be held at T. Little Funeral Home and Cremation Centre (223 Main Street, Cambridge, ON, 519-623-1290) on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 6 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will take place at Grace Bible Church (Knox's Galt Presbyterian Church, 2 Grand Avenue South, Cambridge, ON, 519-621-8120) on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Grace Bible Church or Compassion Canada.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 28, 2020