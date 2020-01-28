Home

POWERED BY

Services
T. Little Funeral Home & Cremation Centr
223 Main Street
Cambridge, ON N1R1X2
(519) 623-1290
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Warner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Warner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the age of 56. She died after a long four-year battle with stage four cancer. Cherished wife of 27 years to George Warner. Loving mother to Nikki and Sara Warner. Treasured daughter of Ippazio and the late Antonietta Grasso. Beloved sister to Moss Grasso, Dario Grasso (Patrizia) and the late Cosmo Grasso (Joanne). Dear aunt of Jesse, Adam, Sebastian, Joshua, and Anton Grasso. Adored sister-in-law to Lin Stringer (Dave) and Jack Warner (Pam). She will also be sadly missed by her many friends, family and colleagues living in Ontario, British Colombia, Brazil and Italy. A visitation will be held at T. Little Funeral Home and Cremation Centre (223 Main Street, Cambridge, ON, 519-623-1290) on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 6 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will take place at Grace Bible Church (Knox's Galt Presbyterian Church, 2 Grand Avenue South, Cambridge, ON, 519-621-8120) on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Grace Bible Church or Compassion Canada.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -