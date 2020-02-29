Home

Barthel Funeral Home
At Riverbend Place on February 1, 2020, in her 96th year. Rose was predeceased by her husband Werner in 2002. Survived by her daughter Gabriele Levinsky (Ken), two grandchildren, Lisa Levinsky and Paul Levinsky, and three great-granddaughters, Miranda, Sarah and Jocelyn. Rosie will be sadly missed by Bibber and Susan Wenge and their three daughters, Kirsten, Hailey and Sara. All hold many happy memories of Rose. Many thanks to the staff of Riverbend Place for their compassionate care. Respecting Rose's wishes, no funeral service was held. Arrangements entrusted to the Barthel Funeral Home (519) 653-3251.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 29, 2020
