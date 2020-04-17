Home

T. Little Funeral Home & Cremation Centr
223 Main Street
Cambridge, ON N1R1X2
(519) 623-1290
Rosemary Ellen LOVELL

Rosemary Lovell went to be with her Lord and Saviour on Sunday, April 12, 2020, suddenly and peacefully, in her sleep at her home. Rosemary was originally form Galt (Cambridge) and a graduate of G.C.I. and was a long time Manager at William Ashley China in Mississauga. She was predeceased by her parents Lindsay "Bud" and Jean Margaret Lovell and her brother Robert. She is survived by her sister Joan Burnett (Mike) of Niagara Falls, her niece Kristy Burnett (Bill) of Pompano Beach, Florida, and her nephews Jay and Chad Burnett of Niagara Falls. She was a loving great-aunt to Kris, Kass, and Alicia Burnett, Michael and Ellie Crozier, Brock Burnett and Jessica Tillman (Nick), special great-aunt to Dee Monaghan and Joan Cristelli, and longtime companion of Ken Fozard. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Rosemary's Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations in her memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by her family. Arrangements entrusted to the T. Little Funeral Home (519)-623-1290.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 17, 2020
