With heavy hearts we announce that Rosemary Viola Fischer passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 79. Dearly beloved wife of Roger for 54 years, loving mother of David (Kavita), Michael (Katie), and Daniel (Lubelia), and cherished Gran for Sarah, Sophia, Emma, Christian, Timothy, and Matthew. Survived also by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Vernon Hartwig and Margaret Bolitsky, and her dear sister, Verna and brother-in-law, Jim Schmidt. A woman devoted to faith and family, Rosemary gave her life in service to others. She was a 50-year parishioner at St. Clement Parish. Her volunteer work included service to Birthright, the CNIB, the Catholic Women's League, and Lisaard House. A model of lifelong learning, she studied at Sheridan College and the CNIB to prepare for her 30-year vocation with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board as an Educational Assistant at St. Joseph School in Cambridge and as a Braille Transcriber at the board office. Her passion was helping students reach the fullness of their potential regardless of the challenges they faced. Cremation has taken place, and a private interment service will be held at Parklawn Cemetery. Thank you to family, friends, and the wonderful staff at Riverbend Place for love and support. Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 21, 2020