It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother Roy, of Cambridge, Ontario on April 30, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. He passed away peacefully in his sleep after a brief illness. He was born in Galt, Ontario on July 24, 1949. Predeceased by his wife Ruth (Lacroix), and his parents Harold and Mildred Becker, as well as his sister Patricia (Drover). Survived by his sisters Kathy Parks (Gord), Merrill Kinzel (Bill), Jan Daley (Daniel), and Dale Bergsma (Allan), and many nieces and nephews. He was as associate member of the Preston Legion and was a member of the Colour Guard for many years. We would like to give thanks to the staff of Cambridge Memorial Hospital for keeping him comfortable in his final days. Cremation has taken place and a private family celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Barthel Funeral Home (519) 653-3251.


Published in The Cambridge Times on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
