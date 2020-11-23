Passed away peacefully at CMH on November 17, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia on January 19, 1930, his family moved to Galt in 1947 and at the age of 17, he began his long career at Newlands, then Tiger Brand, working his way up to management by retirement. Predeceased by the love of his life of 69 years, Clara (née Mills, 2019) and survived by his children Paul (Colleen), Terry Korz (Wayne), Janet Sumilus (John), John (Kali), Adam (Allison), eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren as well as sisters Ada Dawson and Myrtle (Fred) Caldwell. Roy is fondly remembered as a kind, gentle and considerate person by his extended family, friends and former colleagues. His passion for baseball included many years of coaching softball teams and serving on the executive of the Cambridge (Galt) Minor Softball Association. He and Clara were also devoted volunteers of the Wesley United Church Apple Corps for over two decades. His perfectionism was evidenced in the care and skill of his woodworking projects as well as his bowling, billiards and golf accomplishments. Dad took pleasure in his daily hour-long walks and was proud that he could continue his weekly rounds of golf in his 90's. His family will miss his smile, his teasing personality, his love and support. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A family memorial will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the Cambridge Fire Department, EMS and the doctors and nurses at CMH Emergency department for their compassionate care. Donations to the Nanaimo Child Development Centre would be appreciated by the family and can be made at their website, https://nanaimocdc.org