Peckford, Roy Passed away peacefully on April 27th with family by his side at age 85. Roy was predeceased by son Jimmy (1973) and daughter-in-law Ann (2020). Survived by children Steve, Gary, Darrell, Brian, David, Dorothyann, Kate and stepson James, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thanks to the staff at North Haven Manor Lewisporte NL, for their wonderful care. Special thanks to nieces Ruby and Clarice whom helped immensely during Roy's final days. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice or local food bank. Roy was loved by family and friends, until we meet again, Rest in Peace.
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 2, 2020.