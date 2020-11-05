RICHTER, Rudi, with his loving wife by his side, passed away at the age of 97. Rudi will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Shirley, daughter Patti and sons Peter (Janet) and Chris (Nathalie). He will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, nieces and nephews across Canada and the US and friends around the world. He is now reunited with his brothers, Otto, Dr. Helmut and Wolfgang. A true stalwart gentleman, Rudi will be forever remembered for his selflessness, lifelong dedication to fitness and cycling and commitment to helping others in times of need. Special thanks to the Management and Staff at Hilltop Manor (you know who you are) for their care and compassion over the past four years. We are so grateful to them. Due to COVID restrictions there will not be a service; in lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Cambridge would be greatly appreciated. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com
