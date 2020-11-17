Born April 11, 1934 - Passed November 04, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Rudi Wostmann announces his passing after a long illness, on Wednesday, November 04, 2020, at the age of 86 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Isabella, daughter Sonya (Bill) Black, brother Herbert Wöstmann, late brother-in-law Franz (Theresia) Clausing, late nephew Erich (Lori) Clausing, nephew Frank Clausing, niece Karen (Bruce) Baker and niece Darlene (Joel) Clausing. He will be missed by his grandnieces and grandnephews Hayley, Spencer, Dallas (Jamie), Frank (Molly), Christina (Patrick), Nathan, Gerry (Miranda), Erich, Sarah, Melissa (Peter) and Matthew (Iries). He leaves behind great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews as well as extended family in Germany and Austria. He was predeceased by his father Johannes (Hans), mother Martha Maria, brother Hans, and sister Marlis Hügelmeyer. A private, virtual, family gathering will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020. A celebration of Rudi's life is planned for April 2021. To share photos, fond memories or attend the celebration of life, please email: rudi_memories@rogers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store